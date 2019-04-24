Lucy Dacus honors moms and Taurus season with “My Mother & I”: Stream

Lucy Dacus, photo by Ben Kaye

Right before Valentine’s Day, Lucy Dacus released her cover of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose”, which marked the first installment in her new holiday song series. Now, the folk singer-songwriter has returned with a new track titled “My Mother & I”, which celebrates both Mother’s Day and the start of Taurus season.

On its surface, the new single is a soft and gentle ode to “babies born in the month of May.” However, Dacus uses the framework to explore women’s body images and the generational passing down of weight-oriented neuroses. The track features an unflinchingly honest examination of the topic, with the poignant topic beautifully contrasted with the cascading, simplistic acoustic guitar that underlies the composition.



As Dacus explained in a statement,

“Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context. We — daughters, and all children — easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day. I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women- how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”

Listen to “My Mother & I” below.

In other news, Dacus has a busy tour schedule coming, with a handful of United States shows slated for the next few weeks before her summer European tour. The singer also has plans to release additional songs in the series for Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. Check out her tour schedule below.

Lucy Dacus 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05/11- Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North

05/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/24 – Hollerich, LU @ Den Atelier *

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

05/27 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

05/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz *

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/04 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

06/05 – London, UK @ EartH

06/06 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound

06/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

06/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablisfestivalen

06/15 – Stockholm, SE @ STHLM Americana

06/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

06/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

06/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

06/28 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers

07/02 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ MarX

07/04 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge

07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe

07/08 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm

07/10 – Lausanne, CH @ Festival de la Cite

07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival

07/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping ^

* = w/ Jawbreaker

^ = w/ Julien Baker