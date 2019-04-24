Lucy Dacus honors moms and Taurus season with “My Mother & I”: Stream

Right before Valentine’s Day, Lucy Dacus released her cover of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose”, which marked the first installment in her new holiday song series. Now, the folk singer-songwriter has returned with a new track titled “My Mother & I”, which celebrates both Mother’s Day and the start of Taurus season.
On its surface, the new single is a soft and gentle ode to “babies born in the month of May.” However, Dacus uses the framework to explore women’s body images and the generational passing down of weight-oriented neuroses. The track features an unflinchingly honest examination of the topic, with the poignant topic beautifully contrasted with the cascading, simplistic acoustic guitar that underlies the composition.
As Dacus explained in a statement,
“Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context. We — daughters, and all children — easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day. I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women- how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”
Listen to “My Mother & I” below.
In other news, Dacus has a busy tour schedule coming, with a handful of United States shows slated for the next few weeks before her summer European tour. The singer also has plans to release additional songs in the series for Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. Check out her tour schedule below.
Lucy Dacus 2019 Tour Dates:
04/24 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
05/11- Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North
05/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/24 – Hollerich, LU @ Den Atelier *
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
05/27 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *
05/28 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *
05/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz *
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/04 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
06/05 – London, UK @ EartH
06/06 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound
06/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
06/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablisfestivalen
06/15 – Stockholm, SE @ STHLM Americana
06/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
06/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
06/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
06/28 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers
07/02 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ MarX
07/04 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge
07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe
07/08 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm
07/10 – Lausanne, CH @ Festival de la Cite
07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival
07/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping ^
* = w/ Jawbreaker
^ = w/ Julien Baker