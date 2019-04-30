Mac DeMarco performs “All of Our Yesterdays” on Fallon: Watch

Mac DeMarco on The Tonight Show, photo via NBC

Here Comes the Cowboy is the new album from Mac DeMarco, due for release on May 10th. In anticipation, the self-described jizz jazzer appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday to perform one of the record’s early singles, “All of Our Yesterdays“.

DeMarco previously said the he tried to channel Oasis while penning the track, which was the first he wrote for Cowboy. “I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band,” he explained. “I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

It didn’t quite feel like the Gallagher brothers were on the Fallon stage last night, but more so an Oasis-like reimagining as seen through DeMarco’s usual charmingly goofy lens. See it for yourself below.

DeMarco recently addressed the controversy surrounding his album and its similarity in title to Mitski’s own Be the Cowboy. “It’s ridiculous,” he told Huck magazine, playing down the backlash. “It’s just music.”

To support his Cowboy, DeMarco will hit the road on an extensive tour that runs until November. Grab tickets here.