Mad Cool Festival finalizes epic 2019 lineup

The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Iggy Pop (Philip Cosores), Lauryn Hill (Cosores)

Spain’s Mad Cool Festival has finalized its 2019 lineup.

The Cure, The National, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, and Ms. Lauryn Hill top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The 1975, Robyn, Greta Van Fleet, Cat Power, and Perry Farrell’s Kind of Heaven Orchestra.



Also playing are Johnny Marr, Gossip, The Hives, Tash Sultana, Mogwai, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jon Hopkins, Sharon Van Etten, Vince Staples, MARINA, Empire of the Sun, Prophets of Rage, Wolfmother, Parquet Courts, Bonobo, Jorja Smith, Tokimonsta, Let’s Eat Grandma, Miles Kane, Amber Mark, Foxing, Yonaka, Le Butcherettes, and The Twilight Sad.

Mad Cool takes place July 11th-13th in Madrid. Single-day, three-day, and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.