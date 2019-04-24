Madonna premieres new video for “Medellín”: Watch

Madonna's "Medellín" music video

Last week saw Madonna return with “Medellín”, her first single in four years. Today, the pop icon has premiered the track’s official music video.

“If I fall in love/ If you love and we stay there, no, no, Mommy, because mommy got married,” she sings in the video, which features a flashy wedding scene. “We built a cartel just for love/ Venus was hovering above us I took a trip that set me free/ Forgave myself for being me.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Watch the clip below.

A collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma, the reggaeton song serves as our first taste of Madonna’s long-awaited new album, Madame X. Due out June 14th va Interscope Records, it features additional collaborations with Migo’s Quavo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, along with production from Diplo and Mike Dean.

In an interview with Vogue Italia last year, Madonna said the follow-up to 2015’s Rebel Heart was inspired by Portugal, where she lived throughout the process of its creation (via EW). A press release provided further details:

Influenced creatively by living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years, Madame X is a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna’s career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, highlights on the album include ‘Medellín’” which was co-produced by Mirwais and captures the spirit of Maluma’s hometown, the anthemic song ‘I Rise’, the Jamaican dancehall vibes of ‘Future’ featuring Quavo, and co-produced by Diplo, as well as the sonically innovative Mirwais produced ‘Dark Ballet’. Recorded over 18 months in Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles, Madonna collaborated on Madame X with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.