Maggie Rogers and former NYU professor Questlove perform “Say It” on Fallon: Watch

Maggie Rogers and Questlove on Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

On her journey to pop stardom, Maggie Rogers received guidance from Pharrell Williams. She also found a mentor in The Roots leader Questlove, who taught Rogers while she attended New York University.

While on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Rogers had the opportunity to reconnect with her former professor. Questlove joined Rogers onstage to help out on a grooving rendition of “Say It”, a single taken from her widely acclaimed Heard It in a Past Life debut. On Twitter, Rogers called their collaborative performance a “very very very special” night.



Replay it below.

Rogers will support Heard It in a Past Life with an extensive summer and fall tour, tickets for which can be bought here. To own the album and her other past releases on vinyl, head here.

This was very very very special https://t.co/OA8Aht2jzP — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 24, 2019