Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Maggie Rogers and former NYU professor Questlove perform “Say It” on Fallon: Watch

Ahead of Rogers' extensive tour supporting Heard It in a Past Life

by
on April 24, 2019, 12:22pm
0 comments
Maggie Rogers "Say It" Questlove Fallon performance video watch
Maggie Rogers and Questlove on Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

On her journey to pop stardom, Maggie Rogers received guidance from Pharrell Williams. She also found a mentor in The Roots leader Questlove, who taught Rogers while she attended New York University.

While on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Rogers had the opportunity to reconnect with her former professor. Questlove joined Rogers onstage to help out on a grooving rendition of “Say It”, a single taken from her widely acclaimed Heard It in a Past Life debut. On Twitter, Rogers called their collaborative performance a “very very very special” night.

(Read: 20 Essential Coachella Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring and Summer)

Replay it below.

Rogers will support Heard It in a Past Life with an extensive summer and fall tour, tickets for which can be bought here. To own the album and her other past releases on vinyl, head here.

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Fleet Foxes Perform “Crack-Up” with

image

Tour Preview: Thom Yorke and

image

The National's Best Cover Songs

image

Tour Stop: The 1975, A$AP

Previous Story
Better Oblivion Community Center perform Tiny Desk Concert, share new song “Little Trouble”: Watch
Next Story
Sum 41 announce new album, Order in Decline, release “Out for Blood”: Stream
No comments