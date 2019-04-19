Win Tickets to Maha Music Festival 2019

Maha Music Festival

Maha Music Festival is set to return to Aksarben Village in Omaha, Nebraska this August 16th-17th. Today, the lineup for the event was revealed, and it makes it a summer music experience you won’t want to miss.

Lizzo and Jenny Lewis headline the two-day fest. Other acts include Courtney Barnett, Matt and Kim, Oh Sees, Duckwrth, Snail Mail, Beach Bunny, Matt Maeson, Sharkweek, and Muscle Cousins. That’s in addition to things like the Rabble Mill skate ramp, the Renos Karaoke, OK Party Comedy, Omaha Girls Rock, and other activation set up through the Aksarben Village grounds.



Tickets for the 11th annual Maha are available now — or you could just win them for yourself and your closest group of friends. We’re giving away four (4) two-day GA passes to Maha Music Festival 2019. Entering is simple, just complete the widget below.

Winners must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.

You can enter our other giveaways here.