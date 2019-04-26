MARINA releases second half of new album LOVE+FEAR: Stream

MARINA

After a four-year hiatus dedicated to self-discovery, Marina and the Diamonds has returned with a new moniker, MARINA, and new double album. Stream LOVE+FEAR below via Apple Music or Spotify.

LOVE+FEAR follows 2015’s FROOT, but technically marks the Welsh pop artist’s first major release under her new name. It was recorded in London, Sweden, and Los Angeles with a number of producers, such as Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Görres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker, and Joe Janiak.



Of the 16 tracks, “Orange Trees”, “Handmade Heaven”, and “Superstar” were shared as early singles.

Although the double album is packaged as one singular release, each half tackles contrasting subjects, as a press statement elaborates:

“LOVE is filled with a longing to enjoy life and a desire to unite and empower, while FEAR sees MARINA delve into matters of purpose and insecurity, also touching on conversations surrounding gender inequality and more broadly, the abuse of power. LOVE+FEAR are declamations that showcase these polarising sides of human nature.”

The first half, LOVE, was surprise-released earlier this month, but today marks the first time the entire collection has been made available.

MARINA is expected to tour this spring and fall behind LOVE+FEAR. Grab your tickets here.

Stock up on all of MARINA’s (real name Marina Diamandis) vinyl releases from the past by heading here.

LOVE+FEAR Artwork:

LOVE+FEAR Tracklist:

LOVE

01. Handmade Heaven

02. Superstar

03. Orange Trees

04. Baby (feat. Clean Bandit and Luis Fonsi)

05. Enjoy Your Life

06. True

07. To Be Human

08. End of the Earth

FEAR

09. Believe in Love

10. Life is Strange

11. You

12. Karma

13. Emotional Machine

14. Too Afraid

15. No More Suckers

16. Soft to Be Strong