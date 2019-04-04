Marina surprise releases the first half of her new album LOVE+FEAR: Stream

Marina's LOVE+FEAR

When Marina announced her newest album, LOVE + FEAR, would be “two eight-track collections that form a set”, most listeners didn’t interpret that as literally two different collections. But that’s definitely what the Welsh pop star had intended.

Marina, who previously went by the moniker Marina and the Diamonds, just surprise released LOVE, the first half of that album. The record was previously announced as being out on April 26th via Atlantic Records. As a preview, she recently shared the single “Handmade Heaven”, the opening track on the album. Now, LOVE is available to stream in its entirety on a range of platforms here. Take a listen via Spotify below.



“I created “LOVE + FEAR” as 2 separate records to be listened to individually,” Marina said in a tweet. “I’m releasing “LOVE” today so you can listen to it in full before we move onto “FEAR”.”

I created “LOVE + FEAR” as 2 separate records to be listened to individually. I'm releasing “LOVE” today so you can listen to it in full before we move onto “FEAR”. Enjoy it here! https://t.co/YpTI1FDYmS pic.twitter.com/IaZ4YcXSkw — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) April 4, 2019

She then tweeted an Elisabeth Kübler-Ross quote about the emotions love and fear. “One of the things I struggled with in the past was letting fear get in the way of love. Love scared me so much. ( Um… remember “Electra Heart”?!). This record is a result of working through that,” she added in a series of tweets. “A lot of us think of love as positive and fear as negative but the truth is there are positives found within fear and negatives found in love.”

LOVE+FEAR is Marina’s first album since FROOT, which was released in 2015. In that four-year-long gap, she took a musical hiatus to “rediscover her authentic self” and rename herself MARINA.

Marina will tour this spring and fall in support of LOVE+FEAR. The full itinerary of that upcoming tour can be found below. Get tickets here.

MARINA 2019 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Academy

04/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy Glasgow

05/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Academy Bournemouth

05/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto

09/11 – Montréal, QC @ MTelus Montréal

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/16 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/18 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

09/26 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre