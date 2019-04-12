Menu
Mark Ronson announces new album, Late Night Feelings, shares Lykke Li collaboration: Stream

Late Night Feelings also features Camila Cabello, King Princess, YEBBA, and Alicia Keys

on April 11, 2019, 8:17pm
Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson has officially announced his latest studio album. It’s titled Late Night Feelings and is due out June 21st via Sony Music.

Back in November, we heard the album’s first single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” feat. Miley Cyrus, and now he’s unleashed its Lykke Li-featuring title track. Those who love to sad dance should have no qualms with this one. Over a delectable island beat, Li croons, “Make me psychotic, you pull away / You take the sane in me / And tear it like a page.”

Ouch. Rest assured, it’s worth the bruises, and will likely slot in as a scorching contender for this year’s Song of the Summer, a discussion that’s already well underway among critics and fans alike. Stream below you sad bastard you.

In addition to Cyrus and Li, the recently announced tracklist also includes previously confirmed features by Camila Cabello, King Princess, YEBBA, and Alicia Keys. Sadly, there’s no mention of HAIM, The Roots, or Howard Stern, which makes you wonder if this album has the “hit song” he teased back in January.

Speculate away with the tracklist below — well, after the cover artwork.

Late Night Feelings Artwork:

Mark Ronson, Late Night Feelings

Late Night Feelings Tracklist:
01. Late Night Prelude
02. Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
03. Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
04. Pieces of Us (feat. King Princess)
05. Knock Knock Knock
06. Don’t Leave Me Lonely (feat. YEBBA)
07. When U Went Away
08. Truth (feat. Alicia Keys)
09. Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
10. True Blue
11. Why Hide
12. 2 AM
13. Spinning

