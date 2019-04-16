Mary J. Blige and Nas announce North American co-headlining tour

Mary J. Blige (Nathan Dainty) and Nas (Ben Kaye)

Back in 1997, Mary J. Blige teamed up with Nas on the chart-topping collaborative single “Love Is All We Need”. Years later, they reunited on “Reach Out”, off Nas’ stellar 2012 LP, Life is Good. Now, the R&B/hip-hop forces are teaming up for a North American co-headlining tour.

The 22-city outing kicks off July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida and runs through early September. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 19th via LiveNation. Once they’re sold out, you can get tickets here.



Check out the full itinerary below. In addition to his upcoming dates with Blige, Nas has a few festival appearances on the docket, including New York’s Governors Ball and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

Mary J. Blige and Nas 2019 Tour Dates:

07/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/13 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/02 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/31 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

^ = Mary J Blige only