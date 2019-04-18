Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé’s Homecoming film: “Girl, you have done it again”

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama

This week saw the Netflix premiere of Homecoming, a new documentary chronicling Beyoncé’s now-legendary 2018 Coachella performance. The film has already drawn rave reviews from critics, but today brings with it perhaps the most important praise of all.

In a video posted on Twitter, former First Lady Michelle Obama commended and congratulated Queen Bey on the film. “Girl, you have done it again,” said Obama. “Constantly raising the bar for us all, and doing it flawlessly.”



Looking beyond just the Coachella set, Obama also highlighted the way Beyoncé incorporated black history into the narrative of Homecoming:

“I also love that your new Netflix film, Homecoming, is informed by the black leaders, thinkers, and poets who’ve paved the way for folks like us. I love that it’s both a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you’re using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who’ll run the world in the years ahead.”

Obama closed by encouraging Bey to… well, keep being Bey. “So to you, my dear friend, I just want to say: Keep telling the truth. Because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”

Watch Mrs. Obama’s video below.

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/NlNkKIwqN6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 18, 2019

Obama’s kind words follow Bey’s own tribute to the First Lady for TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people. The Lemonade singer, too, thanked Obama for being a role model and inspiration to the black community.

“Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself,” Bey wrote. “Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful.”

“She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady,” added the R&B star. “But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her.”

“I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better.”

