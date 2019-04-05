Mick Jagger undergoes successful heart surgery

The Rolling Stones, photo by Jaime Fernandez

Mick Jagger’s heart surgery was a success and The Rolling Stones frontman is currently recovering in a New York City hospital.

The 75-year-old rock legend underwent heart valve replacement surgery, a minimally invasive procedure that allows Jagger to avoid major surgery. Even so, Billboard reports that Jagger will remain in the hospital under observation for four to five days to ensure his artery heals without any severe bleeding issues.



Scheduled to kick off later this month in Miami, The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” US tour was postponed indefinitely as Jagger continues his recovery.

In a statement prior to surgery, Jagger said, “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be valid at the rescheduled shows.