Mike Myers becomes an International Man of Streaming with new Netflix series

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

We all knew that, sooner or later, Mike Myers would be back. It’s not that he ever completely left; in the last decade alone, he’s appeared in both Inglorious Basterds and Bohemian Rhapsody, directed the surprisingly affecting documentary Supermensch, and showed up in a bunch of weird prosthetics to host the recent revival of The Gong Show.

However, it’s no secret that all of the aforementioned is a far cry from the actor’s halcyon days in the ’90s and early aughts, when the Austin Powers trilogy and the Shrek movies made Myers one of the biggest comedians on the planet for a time. However, his schtick-and-character-heavy brand of humor ultimately fell out of the cultural zeitgeist, leading to everything from the total critical and commercial failure of The Love Guru to what might be one of the most unintentionally hilarious celebrity profiles ever written.



Now, Myers seeks to mount his comeback using that most miraculous, bottomless creative and monetary resource of them all: Netflix. Variety reports that Myers has signed on to star in a six-episode, half-hour series for the streaming platform. While details are otherwise scarce on everything else, from when it will premiere to exactly what it’s about, the article does specify that the series “will feature Myers portraying multiple characters.”

To be fair, this could go any number of ways. Maybe it’s the Austin Powers revival that Myers has been kicking around in public for years? A new set of oddball faces? The Cats in the Hats? Only time will tell. In any case, expect to hear quite a bit more about what Myers has in store for modern comedy audiences before too long at all. And whether or not it will include Smash Mouth.