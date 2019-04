Modest Mouse

For this year’s Record Store Day,¬†Modest Mouse released a 7-inch containing two new songs. We already heard the A-Side, “Poison the Well”. Now, the veteran indie rockers have uploaded the B-Side, “I’m Still Here”, to digital streaming platforms. Take a listen below.

The two songs mark Modest Mouse’s first new material since the release of their 2015 LP, Strangers to Ourselves. This fall, they’ll embark on a lengthy North American tour with The Black Keys. Get your tickets here.