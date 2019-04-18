Monsta X’s I.M. drops Horizon mixtape: Stream

I.M. of Monsta X

Ahead of Monsta X’s upcoming US tour, group member I.M. has dropped a new solo mixtape. Entitled Horizon, the two-track EP is streaming now via SoundCloud. Additionally, there’s a video for the title track, a collaboration with R&B singer Elhae, which you can watch below.

Discussing their collaboration, Elhae says, “The creative process for ‘Horizon’ took awhile, but the end result was incredibly worth it. I.M took the lead in selecting the beat, and I just tried help where I could and bring his vision to life. I think I’m most excited for the fact that after two years of waiting, the fans will finally get to hear it. It’s also been incredibly special for me to see the Monsta X fanbase so eager to support me in my own career as well, which is a perfect time following the release of my own album Trouble in Paradise. I’m humbled and happy to listen to I.M as a fan and as a contributor.”

The US leg of Monsta X’s “We Are Here World Tour” kicks off in July, and you can get tickets here.