John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to Monsters, Inc. for new Disney+ spinoff series

Monsters, Inc. (Pixar)

Are you ready to go back to Monstropolis? Disney+ hopes so.

As Variety reports, Disney’s forthcoming streaming service is reuniting the Monsters, Inc. cast for a new spinoff series titled, Monsters at Work, which is set to debut in 2020 and serve as a sequel to the films.



Returning to the fold are John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sulley and Mike Wazowski, respectively, in addition to John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia), and Bob Peterson (Roz). Joining them are new monsters voiced by Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler.

Picking up six months after the original movie, Monsters at Work follows Fledman’s Tylor Tuskmon, a talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who wants to work on the Laugh Floor with Mike and Sulley. If you recall, the entire city of Monstropolis is now fueled by the laughter of kids, so that gig is a pretty big deal.

Tran will voice Tylor’s pal Val Little; Winkler plays their scatterbrained boss Fritz; Neff adds life to a plumber named Duncan; Ubach will follow the rules as Cutter; Stanton has double duty as custodians Smitty and Needleman; and Tyler voices Tylor’s mother, Millie Tuskmon. To borrow from another Disney property, get ready for … a whole new world.

Disney+ will likely have more information come Thursday at their investor presentation.