Morrissey postpones Canadian tour due to “medical emergency”

Morrissey

Morrissey’s Canadian tour is on hold “due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident incurred while traveling in Europe.”

His first tour of the country in 15 years, the former Smiths singer was scheduled to kick off the jaunt with a pair of shows in Vancouver beginning tonight (April 14th). As of now, both of those gigs, as well as dates in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg have been postponed until October.



A statement reads: “Spirits are high and the artist is on the path to a swift recovery. All tickets will be valid for the new dates and exchanges will not be necessary. Thank you for your understanding.”

The tour is due to resume in Toronto on April 26th ahead of Morrissey’s Broadway residency scheduled for the month of May.

Morrissey has had trouble staying on the road in recent years; he’s canceled or postponed 141 concerts since 2012.

You can find his current tour schedule below, though it’s anyone’s guess how many of these dates he’ll actually show up to.

Morrissey 2019 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

04/17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

04/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/02 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/03 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/04 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/07 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/08 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

09/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/07 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

09/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *

09/13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater *

09/18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre *

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn *

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir *

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds *

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *

10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre *

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

* = w/ Interpol