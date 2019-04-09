Morrissey announces US tour with Interpol

Brace yourself: Morrissey has announced a tour.
The former Smiths singer, who has canceled or postponed 135 concerts since 2012, has mapped out a US tour for this fall. The 14-date outing features Interpol in a supporting role, and includes a mix of arena and amphitheater shows taking place throughout September and into early October.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am local time.
Morrissey’s US tour will follow a previously announced Canadian leg set to kick off next week, as well as a seven-date Broadway residency. It comes in support of his upcoming covers album, California Son, which is due out May 24th. His last album of original material came in 2017 with Low in High School.
Interpol recently announced a new five-track EP called A Fine Mess, which serves as the follow-up to 2018 full-length, Marauder.
Morrissey 2019 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
04/17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
04/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
04/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
04/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
04/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/02 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/03 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/04 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/07 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/08 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
05/11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
09/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/07 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *
09/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *
09/13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
09/14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater *
09/18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre *
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn *
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir *
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds *
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *
10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre *
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *
* = w/ Interpol
Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:
04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art
05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #^
05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium
06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
06/27-29 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/06 – Zottegem, FR @ Rock Zottgem
07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/03 – Saint John, AB @ Area 506 Festival
09/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/07 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *
09/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater *
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre *
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn *
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir *
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds *
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *
10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre *
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *
# = w/ Car Seat Headrest
^ = w/ Sunflower Bean
% = w/ Foals
* = w/ Interpol