Morrissey announces US tour with Interpol

Brace yourself: Morrissey has announced a tour.

The former Smiths singer, who has canceled or postponed 135 concerts since 2012, has mapped out a US tour for this fall. The 14-date outing features Interpol in a supporting role, and includes a mix of arena and amphitheater shows taking place throughout September and into early October.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am local time.

Morrissey’s US tour will follow a previously announced Canadian leg set to kick off next week, as well as a seven-date Broadway residency. It comes in support of his upcoming covers album, California Son, which is due out May 24th. His last album of original material came in 2017 with Low in High School.

Interpol recently announced a new five-track EP called A Fine Mess, which serves as the follow-up to 2018 full-length, Marauder.

See both band’s respective tour schedules below. Grab Morrissey tickets here, and Interpol tickets here.

Morrissey 2019 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

04/17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

04/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/02 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/03 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/04 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/07 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/08 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

05/11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

09/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/07 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

09/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *

09/13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater *

09/18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre *

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn *

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir *

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds *

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *

10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre *

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

* = w/ Interpol

Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art

05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #^

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

06/27-29 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/06 – Zottegem, FR @ Rock Zottgem

07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/03 – Saint John, AB @ Area 506 Festival

09/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/07 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *

09/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion *

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater *

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre *

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn *

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir *

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds *

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *

10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre *

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

# = w/ Car Seat Headrest

^ = w/ Sunflower Bean

% = w/ Foals

* = w/ Interpol