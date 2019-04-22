Menu
The Mountain Goats reveal new album In League with Dragons: Stream

John Darnielle draws on fantasy and sci-fi for their seventeenth (!) record

by
on April 22, 2019, 12:42pm
The Mountain Goats new album in league with dragons streaming music release john darnielle
The Mountain Goats

The Mountain Goats are scheduled to release their new album, In League with Dragons, on April 26th through Merge Records. In anticipation, the LP is streaming early courtesy of NPR’s First Listen.

In League with Dragons marks the group’s seventeenth (!) full-length to date and first in two years. While its Goths predecessor was inspired by The Cure and Joy Division, this new album sees The Mountain Goats exploring the worlds of fantasy and sci-fi to launch a genre they describe as “dragon noir.” According to frontman John Darnielle, the LP “began life as a rock opera about a besieged seaside community called Riversend ruled by a benevolent wizard.”

(Read: The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers)

The realms beyond reality are nothing new to Darnielle, a longtime fan of Dungeons & Dragons and author of Wolf in White Van, a 2014 National Book Award-nominated novel about the escapist power of fantastical role-playing games.

Of the LP’s 12 songs, already we’ve previously heard lead single “Younger” and “Cadaver Sniffing Dog”; the latter track uses a bloody crime scene as “a metaphor for a relationship in which there is nothing whatsoever left to salvage.”

To support the new record, The Mountain Goats will kick off an extensive North American tour later this week, tickets for which can be purchased here.

In League with Dragons Artwork:

in league with dragons mountain goats album cover artwork

In League with Dragons Tracklist:
01. Done Bleeding
02. Younger
03. Passaic 1975
04. Clemency for the Wizard King
05. Possum by Night
06. In League with Dragons
07. Doc Gooden
08. Going Invisible 2
09. Waylon Jennings Live!
10. Cadaver Sniffing Dog
11. An Antidote for Strychnine
12. Sicilian Crest

Darnielle appeared on the one-year anniversary episode of This Must Be the Gig to talk about touring as a parent and the philosophy of Magic: The Gathering. Revisit it below.

Download |  Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

To own all of The Mountain Goats’ releases on vinyl, head here.

