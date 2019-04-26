Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite in trailer for Netflix’s Murder Mystery: Watch

Murder Mystery (Netflix)

Whatever you might say of the movies resulting from Adam Sandler’s production deal with Netflix (and this site has said its fair share over the years), it’s hard to deny that the long-standing comedian has basically cracked the Hollywood system. He’s getting Netflix to bankroll his vacations, and at least based on what Netflix claims, these movies are doing colossal numbers no matter how often websites (or his own kids) dunk on them. Always remember: the rich people care way, way less about Rotten Tomatoes than any of us do.

The latest trip takes Sandler to Italy, where he re-teams with Just Go With It co-star Jennifer Aniston for Murder Mystery. The action-comedy follows the duo as a vacationing couple who, in the wake of her flirtations with a handsome stranger aboard an international flight (Luke Evans), find themselves embroiled in a whodunit. It’s all there in the title, really. Gemma Arterton, Terence Stamp, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson co-star in the action-comedy feature, which as suggested by its trailer is full of yachts, vistas, and other lavish expenditures that weren’t always a part of every major comedy but have recently become hallmarks thanks to the Sandler House Style.



Murder Mystery premieres on Netflix on June 14th, which is weird given that it’s the exact kind of change-of-pace flick that studios used to flock toward in the warm months. But hey, they don’t make a billion dollars each, so leave it to the streaming professionals.