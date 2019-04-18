NCT 127 announces We Are Superhuman EP, debut “Superhuman” on Good Morning America: Watch

Earlier this week, K-pop boyband NCT 127 released a new Japanese EP called Awaken. Next month, they’ll return with a follow-up release. Entitled We Are Superhuman, the six-track EP is due out May 24th through Capitol Music Group.
This morning, NCT 127 previewed We Are Superhuman by performing a mashup of the lead single, “Superhuman”, and past favorite “Cherry Bomb” during an appearance on Good Morning America. Watch the performance below.
We Are Superhuman Tracklist:
01. Highway to Heaven
02. Superhuman
03. 아 깜짝이야 (FOOL)
04. 시차 (Jet Lag)
05. 종이비행기 (Paper Plane)
06. OUTRO : WE ARE 127
Next week, NCT 127 will embark on their first North American tour. See the itinerary below, and get tickets here.
NCT 127’s “Neo City – The Origin Tour” Dates:
04/24 – New Jersey, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/28 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie
05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
05/05 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theater
05/09 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
05/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum