NCT 127 announces We Are Superhuman EP, debut “Superhuman” on Good Morning America: Watch

NCT 127

Earlier this week, K-pop boyband NCT 127 released a new Japanese EP called Awaken. Next month, they’ll return with a follow-up release. Entitled We Are Superhuman, the six-track EP is due out May 24th through Capitol Music Group.

This morning, NCT 127 previewed We Are Superhuman by performing a mashup of the lead single, “Superhuman”, and past favorite “Cherry Bomb” during an appearance on Good Morning America. Watch the performance below.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We Are Superhuman Tracklist:

01. Highway to Heaven

02. Superhuman

03. 아 깜짝이야 (FOOL)

04. 시차 (Jet Lag)

05. 종이비행기 (Paper Plane)

06. OUTRO : WE ARE 127

Next week, NCT 127 will embark on their first North American tour. See the itinerary below, and get tickets here.

NCT 127’s “Neo City – The Origin Tour” Dates:

04/24 – New Jersey, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/28 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

05/05 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theater

05/09 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

05/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum