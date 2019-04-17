Menu
NCT 127 release new album Awaken: Stream

Featuring new songs as well as Japanese and English versions of past releases

by
on April 17, 2019, 12:02am
0 comments
NCT 127
NCT 127

Rising K-pop boyband NCT 127 has released a new Japanese album called Awaken.

Spanning 12 tracks, the album collects new songs “Lips”, “Wakey Wakey”, “Kitchen Beat”, and “End to Star”, along with Japanese versions of past releases “Limitless” and “Touch” and the English variant of “Regular” (via Billboard).

The release of Awaken follows NCT 127’s 2018 Japanese-language EP, Chain. Last year also brought their debut Korean album, Regular-Irregular, and the band has already begun to tease a new project called We are Superhuman.

All of this comes in advance of NCT 127’s “Neo City” North American tour, which is set to kick off next week. Get your tickets here.

