Neil Young and Crazy Horse set to record their first album in seven years

Last May saw Neil Young and Crazy Horse reunite for their first show together in four years. At the time, Young said the special concert marked “the beginning of another beautiful chapter” in the band’s storied history.

Young wasn’t kidding.



Since then, Young and Crazy Horse have played a handful of concerts together. And now, per an update from Young himself, they’re soon planning to release a new album. This forthcoming project serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Psychedelic Pill.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Legacy Rock Albums of 2019)

“Crazy Horse is about to enter the studio with 11 new ones,” Young wrote on his own Neil Young Archives website in response to a fan inquiry. He added that recording would begin this week, and that, “we sincerely hope [fans] enjoy our new music when it is released this year, because we know we will enjoy making it.”

ongoing neil young archives updates from shakey himself pic.twitter.com/osdCpJgScl — Tyler Wilcox (@tywilc) April 8, 2019

Last year’s epic, 15-song reunion marked a new era for Crazy Horse. After three decades with the band, guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro was replaced by Nils Lofgren, who has previously recorded with Crazy Horse and toured with Young.

Young has a couple of solo shows coming up before embarking on a longer trek with Promise of the Real. Select dates feature Bob Dylan and Elvis Costello. Check out his full itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Neil Young 2019 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/18 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

05/20 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre &

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

05/23 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena &

05/25 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

06/29 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

07/02 – Dresden, DE @ Elbufer &

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne &

07/05 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena &

07/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle &

07/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis &

07/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome &

07/12 – London, UK @ Hyde Park & ^

07/14 – Kilkenny, IE @ Nowlan Park & ^

% = w/ Elvis Costello

& = w/ Promise of the Real

^ = Bob Dylan

Shop for Psychedelic Pill and other Neil Young and Crazy Horse releases on vinyl by heading here.