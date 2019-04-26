Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Netflix’s Dark gets season two release date and trailer: Watch

All the creepy time-traveling has done little favors for the troubled families of Winden

by
on April 26, 2019, 12:29pm
0 comments
Netflix, Dark, Season Two Trailer
Dark Season Two (Netflix)

One of the more underrated series on Netflix is Dark.

The streaming giant’s first German-language original program dropped way, way back in December 2017, and now it’s back for a highly anticipated second season that appears to add even more spooky science fiction into the mix — at least if we’re judge its new teaser trailer.

As you can see below, all the creepy time-traveling has piled on even more trouble for the troubled families of Winden. There are mass graves, rumbling tanks, and swaths of fire with the eerie, foreboding caption: “The apocalypse must come.”

We’ll find out why on June 21st.

Previous Story
Mining Metal: Chevalier, Disparager, Idle Hands, Smoulder, Spotlights, Theories, Varaha, and Wormwitch
Next Story
Ozzy Osbourne injured himself when he “tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing”
No comments