Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce orchestral shows

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, photo by Kerry Brown

Amidst work on a new Bad Seeds album, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will briefly step away from the studio so that they can revisit some of their past cinematic work.

The duo is teaming up with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for two unique concerts at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia on August 9th and 10th. Each performance will feature selections from their various film scores, such as 2005’s The Proposition, 2007’s The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, 2009’s The Road, 2012’s West of Memphis, 2016’s Hell Or High Water, and 2017’s Wind River.



The show’s conductor, Benjamin Northey, said in a statement, “This is a unique opportunity to celebrate the work and creativity of two outstanding composers who have made a significant and lasting contribution to Australian music. I know everybody at the MSO is deeply committed to this project and I see it as one of our most exciting and artistically meaningful collaborations to date.”

This summer, Cave will also head out on a European leg of his “Conversations” tour. Much like recent jaunts across North America and Australia, each night trades between intimate Q&A discussions with his fans and a range of performances at the piano. You can see those upcoming dates here.