Nick Murphy releases soulful, contemplative new single “Dangerous”: Stream

Nick Murphy, photo by Willy Lukatis

Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) is set to return with his sophomore album, Run Fast Sleep Naked, this Friday. Co-produced by Dave Harrington, the collection follows up his breakthrough 2014 debut, Built on Glass, and 2017’s Missing Link EP. Now, the Australian producer and musician has released one more single, “Dangerous”, ahead of the LP’s release.

Previously, Murphy noted that his new record was born from a period of intense self-reflection, including an examination of the role of an artist in modern society. Appropriately, “Dangerous” seems to stem from this contemplative work, with ambiguous lyrics that work both as a love song and an honest critique of his evolution as a musician. He croons, “I know I’m honest with myself/ but does my self know any lies?/ Now, what do I do?/ Maybe I’m dangerous.”



Musically, the singer presents a characteristically soulful number, with initially minimal instrumentation. Midway through the song, a laidback bass kicks in, progressive layers of shimmering effects building on top as the song continues. Take a listen for yourself below.

Murphy kicks off his spring tour in support of Run Fast Sleep Naked this Friday, April 26th. After a series of dates in Australia, he will head to North America at the end of May followed by a European leg in October. Check out the full list of dates, and snag tickets here.