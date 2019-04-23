Mickey Rourke screens spooky new tales by horror titans in trailer for Nightmare Cinema: Watch

Nightmare Cinema

A couple years ago, we reported that Cinelou Films was bringing together a number of veteran horror filmmakers for an anthology film called Nightmare Cinema. Well, a new trailer has dropped ahead of its June 21st release on VOD.

If you recall, the feature strings together directors Mick Garris (The Stand, Riding the Bullet), Joe Dante (Gremlins, The Howling), David Slade (30 Days of Night, Hard Candy), Ryuhei Kitamur (Versus, The Midnight Meat Train), and Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead, ABCs of Death 2).



Oscar-nominated star Mickey Rourke serves as the connective tissue, playing a spooky projectionist, “who holds the nightmarish futures of all who attend his screenings,” according to the official synopsis. The warning is great: “For once the ticket is torn, their fate is sealed at Nightmare Cinema.”

Grab a seat with the trailer below.