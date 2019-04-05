Nipsey Hussle murder suspect pleads not guilty, retains former OJ Simpson prosecutor as lawyer

Nipsey Hussle suspect Eric Holder

Following his arrest Tuesday, Eric Holder has been officially charged in the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Prosecutors hit Holder with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, the 29 year old faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Holder entered a plea of not guilty. Currently behind held on $5 million bail, Holder is being represented by Christopher Darden, who previously served as a prosecutor on the infamous 1992 O.J. Simpson murder trial. Holder is expected back in court on May 10th.

Authorities believe Holder fired numerous shots at three men, including Hussle, outside of Hussle’s LA Marathon Clothing Company store before leaving in a vehicle driven by “an unidentified female.”

TMZ reported that Hussle and Holder were seen having a “tense exchange” just prior to the fatal shooting on March 31st. However, the LAPD doesn’t consider Hussle’s death to be “gang-related,” but rather the result of a “personal dispute.”

Since Hussle’s untimely death, the veteran rapper has been memorialized with tributes from Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Meek Mill, and countless others. He was only 33.