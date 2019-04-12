One dead, three injured in shooting during Nipsey Hussle procession

Nipsey Hussle

One person was shot and killed, and several others were injured, during the procession that followed Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service this afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore confirmed that four people were shot at the intersection of 103 St. and Main St. by suspects driving a gray Hyundai. The victims are described as three men and one woman between the ages of 30 and 50. Currently, it is unknown who died.



Nipsey Hussle himself was shot and killed on March 31st at his Marathon Clothing Company in LA. It was recently announced that the same intersection wherein his store is located will be renamed in his honor. At today’s memorial service, music luminaries including Kendrick, JAY-Z, and Snoop Dogg, as well as former president Barack Obama, all paid their respects to Nipsey Hussle.