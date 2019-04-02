Nipsey Hussle murder suspect has been identified by police

Nipsey Hussle

Police have identified Eric Holder as an official suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Holder is believed to have fired numerous shots at three men, including Hussle, outside of Hussle’s Los Angeles Marathon Clothing Company store before leaving in a vehicle driven by “an unidentified female,” according to the LAPD.

“He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD742,” authorities added. “Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100.”



According to TMZ, the 29-year-old Holder, who also goes by the name Shitty, had been seen having a “tense exchange with Nipsey” prior to the fatal shooting on March 31st. “We’re told Nipsey asked him if he had snitched to cops in the past, because that was the word around town,” TMZ wrote. “We’re told ‘Shitty’ felt disrespected, left to grab a gun … then allegedly returned to get revenge.”

TMZ suggested that Hussle’s final tweet, “Having strong enemies is a blessing,” may have been about his heated words with Holder.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Since Hussle’s untimely death, the veteran rapper has been memorialized with tributes from Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Meek Mill, and countless others. He was only 33.