Noname drops new track “Song 32”: Stream

Another one-off single coming in the wake of her excellent LP, Room 25

by
on April 05, 2019, 12:00am
Noname change Room 25 artwork because Bryant Giles allegations
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye

Earlier this year, Noname followed up the release of her masterful sophomore album, Room 25, with the one-off single “Song 31”. Now, she’s back with another loosie called — you guessed it — “Song 32”. According to a press release, it was produced by Noname’s frequent collaborator Phoelix. Take a listen below.


“Song 32” might be Noname’s last for a bit, as she intends on focusing on her other “goals.” “After I put out ‘Song 32’ I’m laying low for a while,” she a since-deleted tweet. “I ventured off from my initial goals and it’s time to get back to them.” She added, “Thanks for all the love and support along the way guys. I know I joke at my shows a lot but yall mean so much to me.”

Currently, Noname is on an extensive tour in support of Room 25. Grab tickets here.

Noname Song 32

