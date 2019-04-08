North West takes the mic at Kanye’s latest Sunday Service: Watch

Kanye West and his eldest daughter, North, perform at Sunday Service

He may not have been too thrilled with their April Fools prank, but Kanye West still loves his kids. Over the weekend, he let his eldest daughter, 5-year-old North, take the lead at his weekly Sunday Service gathering.

It’s long been known that North enjoys her daddy’s weekly series, as Kim Kardashian has often shared video of her daughter grooving to the songs. In her latest Instagram live video, you can see young North stealing the show during the choir’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s 1977 track “As”. North clearly has her father’s confidence as she moved the stand and headed straight to the front of the stage.



Take a look at the footage below. Maybe Kanye we’ll get to hear North sing when Kanye brings Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter?