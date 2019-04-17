Offset and Cardi B have all the “Clout” in new music video: Watch

There was a scare there for a moment last winter, but Cardi B and Offset are back together and — if the new video for “Clout” is any indication — they’re very much on the same page.

(Read: 10 Moments That Signaled the Cultural Invasion of Cardi B)



The video for the track off Offset’s Father of 4 solo album is an arresting, vivid collage of black and yellow. Directed by Daniel Russell with creative direction handled by the Migos member himself alongside Joseph Desrosiers Jr., the clip finds the two MCs in a number of vivid scenes, whether it’s buried under a pile of lemons or chopping down a black wedding cake with a chainsaw. When they get together, Cardi and Offset are all sexy eyes, with the former showing off some skills from her dancer days as the latter chills like he’s at Magic City.

Take a look below.

The Migos boys have mapped out a run of festival appearances at events like Hot 97 Summer Jam, Rolling Loud, and BET Experience. Cardi, meanwhile, will hit up those fests plus Bonnaroo, Made in America, and Hangout, all in the midst of her first-ever arena tour. Tickets Migos can be found here, while you can pick up Cardi B tickets over here.