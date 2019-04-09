Simpsons-themed metal band Okilly Dokilly make it onto actual Simpsons episode

Okilly Dokilly

Okilly Dokilly, the Simpsons-themed metal band in which all members dress up as Ned Flanders, made it all the way onto an actual episode of The Simpsons this past weekend.

The self-described “Nedal” band released their second full-length album, Howdilly Twodilly, on March 29th, and The Simpsons aired a portion of the band’s music video for “White Wine Spritzer” from their debut disc, Howdilly Doodilly, during the end credits of Sunday’s episode. That video had already gone viral a couple years back, now amassing over 5 million views on YouTube.



“Myself and everyone involved with Okilly Dokilly are so very honored,” said Okilly Dokilly frontman Head Ned in a press release. “The fact that the ‘White Wine Spritzer’ video appeared on an episode of The Simpsons is still unreal to us. We are very excited and beyond humbled to have been a part of the show’s legacy.”

Al Jean, the long-running animated show’s Executive Producer, added, “We saw the video and knew they had to be on the show. We do not endorse their message of indiscriminate drinking of white wine spritzers.”

You can check out the episode’s closing credits, the full video for “White Wine Spritzer”, and the video for the new song “Reneducation” below.

Okilly Dokilly are currently on a U.S. tour with dates scheduled through April 28th. See the remaining itinerary below, and pick up tickets at the band’s official site or via StubHub. The band’s Howdilly Twodilly album is available here.

Okilly Dokilly 2019 US Tour Dates:

04/09 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig *

04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

04/11 – Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge *

04/12 – New York, NY @ Arlene’s Grocery *

04/13 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

04/14 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall *

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom ^

04/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

04/18 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s America n^

04/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^

04/20 – Asheville, NC @ Sly Grog Lounge ^

04/21 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room: WBPR ^

04/23 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub ^

04/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street ^

04/25 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury ^

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

04/27 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone ^

04/28 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom^

* = with Playboy Manbaby

^ = with Bear Ghost