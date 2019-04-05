Operators announce new album, Radiant Dawn, share new track “Faithless”: Stream

Operators, photo by Britt Kubatt

Three years after dropping their debut LP, Blue Wave, Operators are back. The trio of Dan Boeckner, Devojka, and Sam Brown (Divine Fits, New Bomb Turks) have announced the impending release of their sophomore album, Radiant Dawn, and teased the effort with the first single.

Radiant Dawn is due out sometime in May, ahead of their recently announce tour. While the exact date is not yet known, we do have our first listen in “Faithless”. An anxious pulse beats under Devojka’s squiggling keys and Boeckner’s instantly recognizable vocals. It’s a darkly coruscating electropop cut with just a hint of ’80s psychedelia adding to the warmth, a solid a return single as anyone could hope for. Take a listen below.



Hopefully we get more information on Radiant Dawn before Operators head out on the road beginning May 28th. You can check out an album trailer below, followed by the “Faithless” artwork and touring schedule. Snag tickets to the trek here.

“Faithless” Single Artwork:

Operators 2019 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will

06/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol

06/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

06/04 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

06/06 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

06/13 – Los Angeles CA @ Teragram

06/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

06/21 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

06/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

06/26 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

07/10 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

07/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

Revisit Boeckner’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig last summer, in which he talked about reuniting Handsome Furs and watching Mark E Smith throw beers at Mumford & Sons’ trailer.

