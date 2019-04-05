Operators announce new album, Radiant Dawn, share new track “Faithless”: Stream

Three years after dropping their debut LP, Blue Wave, Operators are back. The trio of Dan Boeckner, Devojka, and Sam Brown (Divine Fits, New Bomb Turks) have announced the impending release of their sophomore album, Radiant Dawn, and teased the effort with the first single.
Radiant Dawn is due out sometime in May, ahead of their recently announce tour. While the exact date is not yet known, we do have our first listen in “Faithless”. An anxious pulse beats under Devojka’s squiggling keys and Boeckner’s instantly recognizable vocals. It’s a darkly coruscating electropop cut with just a hint of ’80s psychedelia adding to the warmth, a solid a return single as anyone could hope for. Take a listen below.
Hopefully we get more information on Radiant Dawn before Operators head out on the road beginning May 28th. You can check out an album trailer below, followed by the “Faithless” artwork and touring schedule. Snag tickets to the trek here.
“Faithless” Single Artwork:
Operators 2019 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/31 – Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will
06/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol
06/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
06/04 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
06/06 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs
06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
06/13 – Los Angeles CA @ Teragram
06/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/18 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
06/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06/20 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
06/21 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
06/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl
06/25 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
06/26 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
07/10 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
07/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
Revisit Boeckner’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig last summer, in which he talked about reuniting Handsome Furs and watching Mark E Smith throw beers at Mumford & Sons’ trailer.
