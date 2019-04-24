Ozzy Osbourne “getting back on his feet” and “doing really well” following fall at home

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

It’s been a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne, who was forced to postpone his European tour because of an upper respiratory infection that led to pneumonia, and then delay his North American trek and all 2019 tour dates until 2020 after suffering a fall at home. But now his son Jack says his father is on the mend.

While appearing as a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show (listen below), Jack gave an update on Ozzy, saying, “He’s doing really well. He’s good. He’s getting back on his feet, so he’s good.”



In a separate interview with People a couple days ago, Jack reported, “[Ozzy is] doing good. He’s back to being his cynical old self, [which] is always a good sign. When he’s complaining about mundane things, you know he’s good. Yeah, he’s back to normal. When everything on TV sucks and everything in the house is broken, he’s in a good spot.”

Jack made the appearances to promote his new paranormal investigation show, Portals to Hell, which airs on the Travel Channel.

When it was announced earlier this month that Ozzy would be postponing all shows until 2020, the metal legend stated, “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

According to Sharon Osbourne, the fall dislodged metal rods that were inserted into Ozzy’s body when he suffered a serious accident on an ATV in 2003.

Ozzy’s North American tour, which was set to kick off in late May, will now take place at roughly the same time next year, kicking off May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, with tickets available here. Megadeth were slated to support the 2019 North American trek, but an opening act has not been confirmed for 2020 as of yet. Meanwhile, Ozzy’s European tour will also be rescheduled for 2020, with Judas Priest committed to remaining in the support slot on the as-yet-unannounced new dates.