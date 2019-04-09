Ozzy Osbourne’s recent fall dislodged metal rods in his body

Ozzy Osbourne // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Not only is Ozzy Osbourne a godfather of metal, he is also partially made of metal. His recent fall that forced him to postpone all of his upcoming 2019 tour dates actually ended up dislodging metal rods that were placed in his body after a serious 2003 ATV accident.

Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, offered details on Ozzy’s condition on her TV show The Talk Monday, running down the various ailments he’s faced this year, explaining, “Ozzy is… Oh, Lord, I don’t know where to begin, and I have to make this quick… He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia. And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.”

She added, “And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he’d done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he’s good, he’s fine, he’s great.”

Sharon began to tear up as she was comforted by her fellow hosts, concluding, “He just feels terrible. He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, is performing, and he just feels terrible.” Watch the segment below.

As reported, Ozzy previously postponed his European tour and canceled his Australian tour due to his battle with the flu and pneumonia that landed him in a hospital ICU. Just last week, it was announced that his scheduled North American tour, which was set to kick off in late May, was postponed until 2020 because of the fall. That trek has already been rescheduled to kick off in May 2020, with his new 2020 European dates expected to be announced shortly, as well.

Tickets purchased for the North American shows will be honored for the 2020 makeup gigs, and they are also available here.