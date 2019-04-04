Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 tour dates after injuring himself in a fall

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Well, this is not how Ozzy Osbourne planned his “No More Tours 2” farewell tour. After severe illness forced the metal legend to postpone his European and Australian legs earlier this year, the Prince of Darkness has now scrapped his entire 2019 itinerary — including a planned North American leg — after suffering a fall in his home.

Ozzy was set to resume touring on May 25th with a gig at Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, followed a few days later by the launch of a two-month headlining North American tour with support from Megadeth.



While pneumonia and a stay at a hospital ICU caused his previous legs to be postponed, it was a fall that took down Ozzy this time around. A statement from his publicist reads:

“Ozzy Osbourne will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. Osbourne will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers.”

Ozzy released his own statement, reading:

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

The North American dates have already been rescheduled, save for festival appearances, which unfortunately cannot be made up. The leg will now launch May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, and run through a July 31st, 2020, show in Las Vegas. A special show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will also take place in July 2020, with a specific date yet to be announced. Tickets for the 2019 dates will be honored for the 2020 shows.

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s UK and European tour, which was supposed to be rescheduled for fall 2019, will now take place in 2020, as well. Those dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

See the rescheduled 2020 dates below.