Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled UK and Europe tour dates with Judas Priest

Following the postponement of his UK and European winter tour earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne has now revealed the dates for the rescheduled shows, which will now take place in winter 2020.
As previously reported, Ozzy was forced to postpone the winter 2019 tour when he was suffering from an upper respiratory infection that eventually turned into pneumonia. The UK and European leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek will now kick off January 31st in Nottingham, UK, and run through a March 16th show in Zurich, Switzerland. Two dates on the original 2019 itinerary — Barcelona, Spain, and Frankfurt, Germany — have been outright canceled.
While the announcement on Osbourne’s website does not mention Judas Priest, the fellow metal legends also shared the news, confirming that they will support Ozzy on the 2020 run, as they were scheduled to do in 2019.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these show,” said Ozzy. “Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year.” Tickets for the postponed 2019 shows will be honored, while new tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 3rd.
Earlier this month, Ozzy postponed his entire summer 2019 North American tour after suffering a fall at home and dislodging metal rods that were placed in his body when he was involved in a serious ATV accident in 2003. Those dates have already been rescheduled to kick off in late May 2020. According to his son Jack, Ozzy “tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing.” Megadeth were set to support the 2019 North American run, but no opening act has been announced for 2020 yet.
Pick up tickets to Ozzy’s 2020 concerts here.
Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
02/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *
02/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *
02/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *
02/10 – London, UK @ The 02 *
02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hyrdo *
02/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *
02/17 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *
02/20 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena *
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *
02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *
02/26 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle *
02/29 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *
03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *
03/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympianhalle *
03/07 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *
03/10 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *
03/13 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Arena *
03/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest)
07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Las Vegas, CA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July TBA – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
* = with Judas Priest