Ozzy Osbourne injured himself when he “tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing”

It's for that reason the metal icon had to postpone all remaining 2019 tour dates

on April 26, 2019, 1:00pm
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne // Photo by David Brendan Hall

As if canceling a tour due to a lingering illness and then dealing with an injury after falling down at home wasn’t enough, poor Ozzy Osbourne now has to deal with the additional insult of his son revealing how the recent accident happened.

Appearing on SiriusXM earlier this week (watch below), Jack Osbourne revealed to hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts that his dad hurt himself when he “tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing.”

The unglamorous accident re-aggravated injuries that Ozzy sustained in 2003 following an ATV accident, dislodging metal rods that had been placed in his body.

The good news is that, according to other interviews Jack Osbourne has been giving recently to promote his new Travel Channel paranormal TV show Portal to Hell, Ozzy is on the mend. As he told People, his dad is “back to his old cynical self” and “doing good.”

“When he’s complaining about mundane things… when everything on TV sucks and everything in the house is broken,” Jack Osbourne continued, “he’s in a good spot.”

Ozzy has been through the ringer with health problems over the past year. He first contracted a staph infection that forced him to postpone a handful of North American dates of his “No More Tours 2” jaunt in the fall of 2018, and then came down with an upper respiratory infection that turned into pneumonia, which pushed him to nix his early 2019 dates in Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. After sustaining the aforementioned fall, Ozzy had to push everything on his tour schedule, including a summer 2019 North American leg, back to 2020.

At this point, Ozzy will be taking off on the next North American leg of what is purported to be his last big tour on May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta, with tickets available here. The dates for his European tour, featuring Judas Priest as the opening act, have yet to be announced, but will be rescheduled for 2020, as well.

