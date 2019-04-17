Pablo Schreiber needs a weapon as he’s cast to play Master Chief in Showtime’s Halo series

Pablo Schreiber (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Halo's Master Chief

He is neither the smartest, nor the fastest, nor the strongest of the Spartans. But he is Pablo Schreiber, and he’s just been cast to play Master Chief in Showtime’s Halo TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter has it that the American Gods and Orange Is the New Black actor has been tapped to lead the premium channel’s ambitious adaptation of the Xbox video game franchise. Schreiber will play Master Chief, aka John-117, the Spartan commando who becomes humanity’s best hope during a 26th century war with the alien Covenant.



He’s joined by Yerin Ha, an Australian stage actress who was discovered during a worldwide casting search. She’ll play a newly created character named Quan Ah, a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.”

Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was originally set to executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the show’s 10-episode first season, but left due to unspecified scheduling conflicts. Otto Bathurst (Black Mirror, the latest Robin Hood movie) has replaced him, while the episode order has been cut to nine. Kyle Killen (Awake) and Steven Kane (The Last Ship) are co-showrunners and executive producers.

Production is schedule to begin this fall in Budapest, Hungary.