Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon meticulously recreate “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” video: Watch

Paul Rudd on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

I don’t know why this happened. I don’t know why we needed this. But it is here, and it is everything.

During the publicity rounds for Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd found himself on The Tonight Show, but instead of talking up Scott Lang’s heroics, he made a meticulous shot-for-shot recreation of the video for Dead or Alive’s ’80s classic “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)”. Just when you thought Rudd had hit his acting peak by making a character like Ant-Man completely great, he comes along with this impression of the late Pete Burns. With Jimmy Fallon as the stoic and curly-wigged Steve Coy, Rudd nails every one of Burns’ hip wiggles and flamboyant gestures.



(Read: The 100 Best One-Hit Wonder Songs)

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Avenger and the late night host have toyed music video remakes. They did the same thing with Styx’s “Too Much Time on My Hands” in 2016, and last year reduced Rudd’s hairline for their take at Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking”, but neither of those had the pure magic of their latest parody. Check out the impossibly amusing video below.

Avengers: Endgame is out today. To prepare, revisit the 10 battles that led to the final confrontation. Then, once you’ve seen the movie, see where it places in our rankings of every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.