Peabo Bryson, “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” singer, suffers heart attack

Peabo Bryson, photo via Marselle Washington/Marco Imagery

R&B singer Peabo Bryson is in “stable” condition after suffering what’s been called a “mild” heart attack over the weekend. According to reports, the Grammy winner was hospitalized after the health scare on Saturday.

Known for his romantic ballads, Bryson had 17 Top 20 R&B hits in the ’70s and ’80s, including “Tonight I Celebrate My Love”, “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again”, and “Show & Tell”. Many modern audiences likely know him best for his hit Disney songs, the title theme from Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” with frequent collaborator Regina Belle.



A statement from Bryson’s representative said the singer is “awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery.”