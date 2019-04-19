Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams split less than a year after marriage

Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum and Michelle Williams

Mount Eerie songwriter Phil Elverum and actress Michelle Williams have parted ways after less than a year of marriage. The breakup reportedly took place at the beginning of 2019 and was described as “amicable,” according to various sources.

The pair originally tied the knot Summer 2018 in a private ceremony in the Adirondacks of upstate New York. In an interview at the time, Williams called their relationship “very sacred and very special.”



(Read: 50 Shows You’d Be Crazy to Miss in 2019)

“Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole,” added Williams, who had previously dated actor Heath Ledger prior to his death in 2008. “I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let [12-year-old daughter] Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

For Elverum, his marriage to Williams also followed a personal tragedy. In 2016, his first wife and musician Geneviève Castrée died after battling pancreatic cancer. The lo-fi artist’s most recent Mount Eerie album, titled Now Only, was the latest in a series of records reflecting on Castrée’s passing.