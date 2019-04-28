R.I.P. Molly Hatchet singer Phil McCormack dead at 58

Phil McCormack of Molly Hatchet

Phil McCormack, longtime singer of southern rock band Molly Hatchet, has died at the age of 58.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our friend and band member, Phil McCormack,” the band said in a statement to Facebook. “Our condolences and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss. Phil’s contributions to Molly Hatchet were heard around the world. He will be missed but never forgotten.”



McCormack joined Molly Hatchet in 1996, replacing vocalist Danny Joe Brown. He appeared on seven studio albums, as well as several live LPs. He was most recently heard on Molly Hatchet’s 2012 album, Regrinding the Axes.

McCormack was preceded in death by Molly Hatchet’s original vocalist and founding member Dave Hlubek, who passed in 2017, as well the group’s two subsequent singers, Brown and Jimmy Farrar, who passed away in 2005 and 2018, respectively. Guitarist Duane Roland, bassist Riff West, drummer Bruce Crump, and bassist Banner Thomas have also passed.