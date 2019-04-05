Menu
Saba’s Pivot Gang announce debut album, share Smino collaboration “Bad Boys”: Stream

The 13-track effort also features Mick Jenkins and Femdot

by
on April 05, 2019, 2:10pm
0 comments
Pivot Gang you can't sit with us album smino saba "Bad Boys" song
Pivot Gang's You Can't Sit with Us album artwork

Chicago-based rap collective Pivot Gang have been hinting at a full-length project for the last few months with singles like “Studio Ground Rules” and  “Jason Statham, Pt. 2”. Now, the Saba-led outfit has formally announced its first-ever proper album: You Can’t Sit with Us is due out in just a few weeks on April 19th.

Spanning 13 tracks, the collection sees Saba, brother Joseph Chilliams, and the rest of the Pivot Gang collaborating with the likes of fellow Windy City hip-hop artist Mick Jenkins and St. Louis’ own Smino. Also turning in cameos are Femdot and Jean Deaux.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

To coincide with today’s LP news, the Pivot Gang have unboxed their joint song with Smino, “Bad Boys”. As to be expected given the title, the daedaePIVOT-produced cut finds all MCs bringing their tough A-game, letting bars fly like they mean business.

Take a listen below.

You Can’t Sit with Us follows Pivot Gang’s JIMMY mixtape from 2013. The debut announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of Saba’s Care for Me, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best albums of 2018.

In continued support of that record, Saba is expected to perform at BonnarooLollapalooza, and Electric Forest, as well as J Cole’s Dreamville Festival. He’ll also join J.I.D on the “Catch Me If You Can Tour”, tickets for which you can buy here.

You Can’t Sit with Us Tracklist:
01. Death Row
02. Colbert
03. Mortal Kombat (ft. Kari Faux)
04. Hero
05. Bad Boys (ft. Smino)
06. Bible
07. No Vest (ft. Mick Jenkins)
08. Clark Kent
09. Studio Ground Rules
10. Edward Scissorhands (ft. Jean Deaux)
11. Mathematics (ft. Femdot)
12. Jason Statham, Pt. 2
13. Carnival (ft. Sylvan LaCue & Benjamin Earl Turner)

