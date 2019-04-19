Saba’s Pivot Gang drops debut album You Can’t Sit With Us: Stream

Pivot Gang's You Can't Sit with Us album artwork

Chicago rap collective Pivot Gang have released their new album, You Can’t Sit with Us. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort marks the Saba-led outfit’s first-ever full-length album following the JIMMY mixtape from 2013. It collects together a total of 13 tracks, including early offerings “Studio Ground Rules” and “Jason Statham, Pt. 2”.



Joining Saba, brother Joseph Chilliams, and the rest of Pivot Gang are a host of guest rappers like fellow Windy City hip-hop artist Mick Jenkins and St. Louis’ own Smino. Also turning in contributions are Femdot and Jean Deaux.

In her glowing review of the album, our own Lucy Shanker praised that “You Can’t Sit with Us flaunts the power of Chicago’s Westside.”

Today’s new effort comes just a little over a year after Saba’s own solo LP, Care for Me, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best albums of 2018. Grab that record on vinyl by heading this way.

In continued support of that LP, Saba is expected to perform at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Electric Forest. Our former Artist of the Month will also join J.I.D on the “Catch Me If You Can Tour”, tickets for which you can buy here.

You Can’t Sit with Us Tracklist:

01. Death Row

02. Colbert

03. Mortal Kombat (ft. Kari Faux)

04. Hero

05. Bad Boys (ft. Smino)

06. Bible

07. No Vest (ft. Mick Jenkins)

08. Clark Kent

09. Studio Ground Rules

10. Edward Scissorhands (ft. Jean Deaux)

11. Mathematics (ft. Femdot)

12. Jason Statham, Pt. 2

13. Carnival (ft. Sylvan LaCue & Benjamin Earl Turner)