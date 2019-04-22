Prince’s memoir The Beautiful Ones to be published in October

The memoir Prince had been working on up until his death is finally seeing the light of day. Titled The Beautiful Ones, it’s officially due out October 29th through Random House in partnership with the late icon’s estate.

Named after Prince’s 1984 song of the same name, The Beautiful Ones will take readers on a journey through the various chapters of the artist’s tremendous life. It will feature Prince’s own words — 50 handwritten pages were completed prior to his passing — alongside scrapbooks of rare photos and original handwritten lyrics sheets. As previously announced, an introduction will be provided by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whose talents were specifically chosen by the The High Priest of Pop himself.



(Read: The Top 10 Definitely Prince Songs)

“The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him,” Random House announced in a press release (via Variety).

Prince’s final days in April 2016 will also be addressed in Piepenbring’s introduction. A statement described the iconic musician’s last moments as “a time when Prince was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique he’d so carefully cultivated.”

The Beautiful Ones announcement comes just one day after Prince’s three-year death anniversary.

To own all of Prince’s releases on vinyl, head here.