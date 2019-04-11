PUP announce extensive 2019 fall tour

PUP

Last week brought the release of PUP’s new album, Morbid Stuff. In our glowing review, we called it “a bold step forward,” and “an incredibly mature record given how filled with anger and contempt it is, containing true moments of insight.”

To support the acclaimed LP, PUP have now announced a massive fall tour. Running from mid-September through to the end of November, the trek will take the Toronto punk rockers all over both North America and Europe.



(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

The itinerary includes stops in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, and St. Louis, as well as Vancouver, Quebec City, and Calgary. Across the pond, PUP will visit Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Paris, London, and Manchester. Charly Bliss, whose own Eva Hendricks contributed to Morbid Stuff, and Illuminati Hotties will provide support.

This fall outing follows an already jam-packed tour schedule for PUP, who are marked to be on the road throughout most of the spring and summer.

Check out PUP’s full itinerary below. Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 19th; they can be found on the band’s official website as well as here.

PUP 2019 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Leeds, UK @ Community Room at Brudenell Social Club %*

04/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse %*

04/14 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire *

04/15 – Dunkirk, FR @ Les 4Ecluses *

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club *

04/18 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

04/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang *

04/20 – Cologne, DE @ MTC Club *

04/21 – Amsterdam, NE @ Upstairs @ Paradiso *

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #^

04/29 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater $^

05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom $^

05/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom $^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro $^

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe $^

05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater $

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees $^

05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk $^

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s $^

05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks $^

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $^

05/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $^

05/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle $^

05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat $^

05/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale $^

05/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom $^

05/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts $^

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro $^

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^+

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^+

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^+

06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^+

06/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^+

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^+

06/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^+

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^+

06/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^+

07/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^+

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^+

07/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^+

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ~

08/09 – Tolmin, SI @ Punk Rock Holiday

08/14 – Bellaria-Igea Marina, IT @ Bay Fest

08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16 – Grossposna, DE @ Highfield Festival

08/20 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

08/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^

09/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

09/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

09/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

09/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

09/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham ^

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

09/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection ^

10/07 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom +

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre +

10/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

10/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina +

10/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre +

10/17 – Kingston, ON @ The Ale House +

10/23 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

10/25 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Ballroom

10/26 – St. Johns, NL @ Club One

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/13 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

11/14 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

11/15 – Milan, IT @ Ohibo

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy 2

11/25 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

11/28 – Newcastle, UK @ The Riverside

11/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

11/30 – Southampton, UK @ The Loft

* = w/ Milk Teeth

% = w/ Gender Roles

# = w/ Diet Cig

^ = w/ Ratboys

$ = w/ Casper Skulls

+ = w/ Beach Bunny

~ = w/ Twin Peaks and Charly Bliss

^ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

+ = w/ Charly Bliss

Revisit their “Free at Last” video featuring Stranger Things actor and Calpurnia member Finn Wolfhard:

For more of PUP, you can also snag their past vinyl releases here,