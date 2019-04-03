Festival d’été de Québec 2019 lineup: Mariah Carey, Blink-182, Slipknot to headline

Mariah Carey, Blink-182 (Philip Cosores), Slipknot (David Brendan Hall)

Festival d’été de Québec has unveiled its 2019 lineup. Now in its 52nd year, Canada’s largest outdoor music festival returns to Quebec City, Quebec for 11 days between July 4th-14th.

Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Slipknot, and Blink-182 lead this year’s eclectic lineup. Other notable acts include CHVRCHES, alt-j, Courtney Barnett, The Offspring, Mercury Rev, Taking Back Sunday, Nick Murphy, Lil Pump, Rodrigo y Gabriela, First Aid Kit, and Connan Mockasin.



Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, Diplo, Kygo, Daniel Caesar, Logic, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bishop Briggs, LIVE, Buddy Guy, Jean-Michael Blais, Voivod, A Day to Remember, Killswitch Engage, Yungblud, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin, Little Stevens & The Disciples of Soul, Between the Buried and Me, and Sir Sly, among others. See the full lineup poster below.

With a global attendance usually exceeding more than one million entries each season, Festival d’été de Québec’s full programming featurs over 100 acts playing 10 indoor and outdoor venues, including the Plains of Abraham Bell Stage, the Loto-Québec Stage in place George-V, the Hydro-Québec Stage in place D’Youville, and the Fibe stage at Cœur du FEQ, place de l’Assemblée-Nationale.

Additionally, the Manège militaire will host late-night shows running until 2 a.m., including a Mariah Carey-themed prom night taking place on July 11th, following Carey’s headlining performance. Meanwhile, a number of artist Q&As will take place int he Manège militaire’s foyer. More details will be announced in the near future.

Festival passes go on sale beginning Thursday, April 4th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.